Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $45.67 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.62, while the highest price level was $46.97. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Activity.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to be paid in cash on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2022. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.71 percent and weekly performance of -5.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 4381429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $49.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $50 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.36, while it was recorded at 46.29 for the last single week of trading, and 53.33 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,750 million, or 79.70% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,954,871, which is approximately 0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,826,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 25,976,806 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 20,958,372 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 407,418,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,353,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,664,045 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,754 shares during the same period.