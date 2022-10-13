Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Stock trading around $4.58 per share: What’s Next?

Exterran Corporation [NYSE: EXTN] price plunged by -5.37 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Enerflex Ltd. and Exterran Corporation Announce Shareholder Approval to Create a Premier Integrated Global Provider of Energy Infrastructure and Energy Transition Solutions.

Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (“Enerflex”) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran”), are pleased to announce that they have received all necessary shareholder and stockholder approvals in connection with the pending acquisition of Exterran by Enerflex, to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to be completed on or about October 13, 2022, and is subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

On October 11, 2022, Enerflex held a special meeting of shareholders, whereby the resolution authorizing the issuance of Enerflex common shares to Exterran stockholders, pursuant to and in connection with the Transaction, was approved by approximately 80% of the votes cast, representing approximately 75% of the outstanding Enerflex common shares as of September 9, 2022.

A sum of 2673153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 177.28K shares. Exterran Corporation shares reached a high of $4.82 and dropped to a low of $4.57 until finishing in the latest session at $4.58.

The one-year EXTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.79. The average equity rating for EXTN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exterran Corporation [EXTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exterran Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Exterran Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exterran Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

EXTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, EXTN shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Exterran Corporation [EXTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exterran Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exterran Corporation [EXTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.94 and a Gross Margin at +16.09. Exterran Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Exterran Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 69.80% of EXTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTN stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 8,157,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,712,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.84 million in EXTN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.82 million in EXTN stock with ownership of nearly 31.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exterran Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Exterran Corporation [NYSE:EXTN] by around 2,576,130 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,177,846 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,331,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,085,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,964 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,925 shares during the same period.