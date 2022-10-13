Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 35.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] plunged by -$7.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $259.3999 during the day while it closed the day at $248.13. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Enphase Energy Completes Acquisition of GreenCom Networks.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of GreenCom Networks AG. Based in Munich, Germany, GreenCom Networks provides Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a wide range of distributed energy devices within the home. The company’s technology facilitates a convergence of sectors such as mobility, heating, and renewable energy to help achieve full home electrification.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also loss -5.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 26.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.44% and gained 35.63% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $33.91 billion, with 135.20 million shares outstanding and 132.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 3456467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $284.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $281, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 16.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.92, while it was recorded at 254.94 for the last single week of trading, and 205.32 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.23%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,636 million, or 75.40% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.59 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 28,662,670 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 6,365,933 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 80,378,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,406,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,401 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 933,733 shares during the same period.