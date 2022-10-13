Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] Stock trading around $13.98 per share: What’s Next?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] gained 4.25% or 0.57 points to close at $13.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2708455 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Earthstone Announces Share Repurchase.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “our” or “we”), announced today that it has purchased 3,000,000 shares of Earthstone’s Class A Common Stock for a total purchase price of approximately $44 million (the “Share Repurchase”) from certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus, LLC (“Warburg Pincus”).

Separately and concurrently with the Share Repurchase, Warburg Pincus sold 3,750,000 shares of Class A Common Stock under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Block Trade”). As of October 11, 2022, including the impact of the Share Repurchase, Earthstone’s outstanding share count of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock is 139.7 million shares (including 105.4 million shares of Class A Common Stock). Including the impact of the Block Trade, Warburg Pincus owns approximately 12.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock, which represents approximately 9.3% of the total outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $13.77, the shares rose to $14.2148 and dropped to $13.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESTE points out that the company has recorded 3.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ESTE reached to a volume of 2708455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $28.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ESTE stock

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, ESTE shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

There are presently around $915 million, or 85.60% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 23,381,471, which is approximately 1.523% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 3,449,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.23 million in ESTE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.21 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly 428.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 14,176,319 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,021,506 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 47,217,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,414,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,463,952 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,783 shares during the same period.