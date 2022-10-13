Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] jumped around 10.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $130.72 at the close of the session, up 8.28%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Moderna Receives FDA Authorization for Emergency Use of Omicron-Targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for Children and Adolescents 6 to 17 Years of Age.

mRNA-1273.222 Targets the BA.4/BA.5 Strains of Omicron Variant.

Authorization Is Based Upon Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data for Moderna’s Bivalent Vaccine Candidates.

Moderna Inc. stock is now -48.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRNA Stock saw the intraday high of $141.47 and lowest of $129.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 376.65, which means current price is +13.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 17658501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $217.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 135 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.67, while it was recorded at 123.87 for the last single week of trading, and 154.99 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $31,969 million, or 64.30% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,648,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 15,672,756 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 19,616,941 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 209,269,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,559,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,258 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 854,448 shares during the same period.