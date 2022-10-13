DA Davidson lifts KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ: KNBE] surged by $2.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.41 during the day while it closed the day at $24.33. The company report on October 12, 2022 that KnowBe4 to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners For $4.6 Billion.

KnowBe4, Inc. (the “Company” or “KnowBe4”) (Nasdaq: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The per share purchase price represents a 44 percent premium to the Company’s unaffected closing price on September 16, 2022, the last full trading day before Vista publicly disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal on its Schedule 13-D. As disclosed by KnowBe4 in a press release dated September 19, 2022, an independent Special Committee of KnowBe4’s Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) was formed to review this proposal and other potential value creation opportunities.

KnowBe4 Inc. stock has also gained 9.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNBE stock has inclined by 53.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.41% and gained 6.06% year-on date.

The market cap for KNBE stock reached $4.39 billion, with 175.29 million shares outstanding and 76.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, KNBE reached a trading volume of 26031151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNBE shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for KnowBe4 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for KnowBe4 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KNBE stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNBE shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KnowBe4 Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNBE in the course of the last twelve months was 52.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNBE stock trade performance evaluation

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, KNBE shares gained by 27.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.05, while it was recorded at 22.58 for the last single week of trading, and 19.97 for the last 200 days.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.94 and a Gross Margin at +84.08. KnowBe4 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13.

KnowBe4 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 78.70% of KNBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNBE stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,432,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,243,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.24 million in KNBE stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $152.41 million in KNBE stock with ownership of nearly 10.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ:KNBE] by around 17,197,858 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,296,084 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 50,253,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,747,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNBE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,414,181 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,334,121 shares during the same period.