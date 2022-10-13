Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] is -38.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] loss -2.64% or -3.5 points to close at $129.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2741938 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-571-0905 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 7701942) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 20, 2022, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035 and using access code 7701942. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $132.17, the shares rose to $132.17 and dropped to $127.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCI points out that the company has recorded -33.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 2741938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $192.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $204 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -23.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.04 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.93, while it was recorded at 133.25 for the last single week of trading, and 176.05 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]

There are presently around $51,221 million, or 92.90% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,586,914, which is approximately -0.567% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.66 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly -1.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 715 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE:CCI] by around 18,544,304 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 14,485,199 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 363,941,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,970,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693,463 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,748 shares during the same period.