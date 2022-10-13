Credit Suisse lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.77, while the highest price level was $4.15. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Rocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in four investor conferences in November 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.43 percent and weekly performance of -13.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 5577192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.23. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -29.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 58.60% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately -27.778% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 69,237,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.95 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.6 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly -5.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 48,753,423 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 47,747,316 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 175,416,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,917,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,224,501 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,985,610 shares during the same period.