Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is 26.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.53%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company’s second quarter 2022 results, “Our world class asset base is strategically balanced across commodity types so we can be flexible and capture opportunities throughout the commodity price cycle to maximize value for our shareholders. A substantial portion of our unique and diverse asset base consists of long life low decline assets which have significant, low risk, high value reserves that require lower maintenance capital than most other reserves, making Canadian Natural a truly robust and resilient energy company.

“Our culture of continuous improvement with a focus on cost control and safe, effective and efficient operations, and our disciplined approach to capital allocation continues to drive strong operating results. Total corporate production averaged approximately 1,211 MBOE‍/‍d in Q2/22, including record quarterly natural gas production of approximately 2.1 Bcf/d which has grown over 30% from Q2/21 levels. We completed turnarounds at our Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets in Q2/22, with both mines having returned to full production rates, capturing a strong Synthetic Crude Oil (“SCO”) price premium to WTI.

Over the last 12 months, CNQ stock rose by 33.75%. The one-year Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.91. The average equity rating for CNQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.51 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CNQ stock reached a trading volume of 2528496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $71.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNQ shares from 58 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.25, while it was recorded at 53.56 for the last single week of trading, and 55.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +34.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 9.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,756 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 139,860,305, which is approximately 12.421% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 105,474,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.28 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 54,113,198 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 58,151,008 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 703,224,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 815,488,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,760,083 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,560,040 shares during the same period.