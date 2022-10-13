Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Stock trading around $0.65 per share: What’s Next?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a high on 10/12/22, posting a 11.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Demo’s 2-Wheeler Telematics Control Unit (TCU) in India Mobile Congress.

Telematics Control Unit.

Indian electric vehicle market was valued at USD 1,434.04 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 15,397.19 billion by 2027.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3435940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 11.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.57%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $13.64 million, with 18.65 million shares outstanding and 17.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 3435940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -37.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0119, while it was recorded at 0.6386 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1371 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,774, which is approximately 852.601% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, holding 54,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 1939.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 194,330 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,997 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,945 shares during the same period.