Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell -24.03% so far this year. What now?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] slipped around -0.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.66 at the close of the session, down -4.75%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid.

North American fresh foods producer now leading in energy independence through innovative fuel cells, solar and battery deployments.

Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.

Bloom Energy Corporation stock is now -24.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BE Stock saw the intraday high of $17.45 and lowest of $16.5538 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.01, which means current price is +45.25% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 2785847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.93. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -33.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.13 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $1,962 million, or 78.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,978,921, which is approximately -2.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,226,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.31 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $240.19 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 14.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 15,170,637 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,630,814 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 91,948,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,750,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,327 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,639,116 shares during the same period.