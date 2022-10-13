Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.19 billion, down -75.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 1.82% or 0.12 points to close at $6.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3028660 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS RELEASES LIVER HEALTH ANNUAL TRENDS REPORT UNDERSCORING CHALLENGES IN CARING FOR GROWING CHRONIC LIVER DISEASE AND CIRRHOTIC PATIENT POPULATION.

Released During Liver Health Awareness Month and Based Primarily on HCP-Market Research, Salix Pharmaceuticals’ Liver Health Annual Trends Report Finds More than One-Third of Gastroenterologists Surveyed Have Seen an Increase in Patient Hospitalizations Due to Cirrhosis Over the Past Year.

Report Points to Reimbursement Challenges as Negatively Affecting Management of Chronic Liver Disease, as Reported by Survey Respondents.

It opened the trading session at $6.59, the shares rose to $6.76 and dropped to $6.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHC points out that the company has recorded -70.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 3028660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $1,649 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.94 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $96.52 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,845,296 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 57,440,576 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 143,718,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,004,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,763,197 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 31,918,455 shares during the same period.