Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently -3.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.81%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue.

Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning.

New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock dropped by -80.92%. The one-year Asana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.62. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.37 billion, with 191.35 million shares outstanding and 54.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 3856942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $27.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 21 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.81. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -17.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.07, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 33.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,136 million, or 52.10% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,709,150, which is approximately 4.414% of the company’s market cap and around 41.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,372,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.94 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $102.69 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,255,765 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 15,121,712 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 28,657,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,035,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,987,603 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,280,662 shares during the same period.