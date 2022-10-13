Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $117

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] slipped around -0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $86.03 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that ADM to Release Third Quarter Financial Results Oct. 25, 2022.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A slide presentation will also be available for download. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock is now 27.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADM Stock saw the intraday high of $86.91 and lowest of $83.808 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.88, which means current price is +31.06% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 4446374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $98.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 60.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.81, while it was recorded at 86.03 for the last single week of trading, and 82.35 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $38,303 million, or 81.20% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,444,044, which is approximately 2.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 4.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 28,495,514 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 33,487,759 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 383,247,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,231,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,733,533 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,917,225 shares during the same period.