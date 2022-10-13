Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved down -3.85: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.50 at the close of the session, down -3.85%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Affimed Announces Two Clinical Update Presentations on its Novel Bispecific Innate Cell Engager AFM24 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

A poster evaluating comprehensive correlative science findings from the AFM24 monotherapy phase 1 study (AFM24-101) will be presented.

In a second poster presentation, initial phase 1 dose escalation study results of AFM24 in combination with Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (AFM24-102) will be shown.

Affimed N.V. stock is now -72.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFMD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.58 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.35, which means current price is +7.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 2972275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $10.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has AFMD stock performed recently?

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.00. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -43.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5476, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4837 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $131 million, or 68.60% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,944,072, which is approximately 18.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., holding 7,722,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.58 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.5 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 24.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 27,221,283 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,099,972 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 52,000,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,321,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,139,123 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,110,838 shares during the same period.