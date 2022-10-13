AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $162

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $141.51 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $138.02, while the highest price level was $143.68. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Allergan Aesthetics to Present Data from Its Leading Aesthetic Portfolio at the 2022 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Meeting.

–Data results shared across facial injectables, body contouring and skincare portfolio highlights Allergan Aesthetics’ continued commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine–Analyses of 15 years of post-marketing surveillance data demonstrate the global reported rate of delayed-onset nodules associated with dermal fillers on the Vycross technology platform is low (<0.016%).–Results from 3 clinical studies showcasing a customizable platform with patent-pending LTN Complex, to address the appearance of facial hyperpigmentation in a wide range of demographic populations–Dr. DiAnne Davis to discuss the new Forces of Beauty® Report from the DREAM (Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine) Initiative® and at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) reception. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that eight scientific abstracts from its leading portfolio of aesthetic products and treatments will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting taking place October 6-10 in Denver. The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.99 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 5673858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $158.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.21, while it was recorded at 140.44 for the last single week of trading, and 146.61 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.57%.

There are presently around $173,215 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.06 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.91 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,281 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 72,770,612 shares. Additionally, 1,454 investors decreased positions by around 52,855,941 shares, while 396 investors held positions by with 1,098,423,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,050,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,432,690 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,464,121 shares during the same period.