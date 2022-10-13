9F Inc. [JFU] fell -68.32% so far this year. What now?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] gained 83.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2022 that 9F Inc. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) (“9F” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated August 12, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a grace period of 180 calendar days, or until February 8, 2023, to meet the aforesaid requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day grace period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not meet the relevant requirement by February 8, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

9F Inc. represents 170.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.04 million with the latest information. JFU stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.3839.

If compared to the average trading volume of 163.43K shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 10267621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.35. With this latest performance, JFU shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4333, while it was recorded at 0.2354 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8034 for the last 200 days.

9F Inc. [JFU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.29 and a Gross Margin at +90.11. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.54.

9F Inc. [JFU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9F Inc. [JFU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JFU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JFU stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 230,430, which is approximately -0.719% of the company’s market cap and around 47.37% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS, holding 211,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in JFU stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in JFU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 15,664 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 113,684 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 406,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,448 shares during the same period.