3M Company [MMM] fell -38.66% so far this year. What now?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $109.70 during the day while it closed the day at $108.95. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Post-it® Brand and Microsoft Enable Hybrid Collaboration with New Teams Integration.

The Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams drives idea generation and organization with the power of digital whiteboard tool.

Post-it® Brand from 3M is joining forces with Microsoft, driving innovation for team collaboration with a new app for Microsoft Teams that allows for an inclusive teamwork environment– from ideation to fruition. For over 40 years, Post-it® Brand has transformed the way the world captures ideas and this latest extension and partnership with Microsoft is yet another way thinkers, doers and creatives can collaborate in a hybrid work environment.

3M Company stock has also loss -5.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMM stock has declined by -15.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.67% and lost -38.66% year-on date.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $64.14 billion, with 571.00 million shares outstanding and 568.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 2748575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $137.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 126 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 70.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.96, while it was recorded at 108.98 for the last single week of trading, and 144.09 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Company [MMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 0.40%.

3M Company [MMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,644 million, or 66.80% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,888,582, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,987,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.56 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

990 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 16,576,522 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 20,143,745 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 336,335,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,055,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,199,799 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,492 shares during the same period.