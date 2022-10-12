Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Is Currently -12.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] closed the trading session at $64.14 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.631, while the highest price level was $72.405. The company report on October 4, 2022 that WYNN LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES AWAKENING, AN UNPARALLELED NEW SHOW EXPERIENCE.

Debuting November 7, Tickets Are On Sale Now.

Wynn Las Vegas introduces a new era of entertainment when the resort premieres Awakening on Nov. 7, 2022. An unprecedented spectacle, Awakening immerses audiences in a custom-designed 360-degree theater, the Awakening Theater. The show is conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.58 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 5808603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $83.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WYNN stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WYNN shares from 98 to 96.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.63, while it was recorded at 70.86 for the last single week of trading, and 71.24 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,764 million, or 67.10% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,324,534, which is approximately 2.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,234,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.3 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $480.68 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 27.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,601,943 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 7,361,255 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 55,315,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,279,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,345 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,670,617 shares during the same period.