why Visa Inc. [V] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $257.95

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] slipped around -3.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $179.14 at the close of the session, down -1.67%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Visa Inc. Appoints Kermit R. Crawford to its Board of Directors.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced today that Kermit R. Crawford was appointed to its board of directors, effective October 7, 2022.

Mr. Crawford was president and chief operating officer of Rite Aid Corporation from October 2017 until March 2019. Prior to joining Rite Aid, he served as an operating partner and advisor with private equity firm, Sycamore Partners, from July 2015 to February 2017. He also served in various senior leadership roles, including as executive vice president and president of Pharmacy, Health and Wellness at Walgreens Boots Alliance from 1983 to 2014. Mr. Crawford also serves on the boards of directors of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and The Allstate Corporation.

Visa Inc. stock is now -17.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. V Stock saw the intraday high of $181.64 and lowest of $178.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 236.96, which means current price is +2.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6289158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $257.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $239, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on V stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 304 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 28.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.72, while it was recorded at 183.68 for the last single week of trading, and 208.10 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.93%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $278,297 million, or 97.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.24 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.68 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,516 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 63,670,598 shares. Additionally, 1,493 investors decreased positions by around 57,631,812 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 1,432,212,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,514,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,716,750 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,142,942 shares during the same period.