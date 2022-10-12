why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $182.08

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] gained 0.48% or 0.77 points to close at $162.59 with a heavy trading volume of 5219417 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that One in Two Hispanic Households Experience Effects of Digital Literacy Gap; Frito-Lay Partners with LULAC National Educational Service Centers to Provide Free Support.

Frito-Lay invests nearly $250,000 to support families during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Frito-Lay today announced a new partnership with LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC) to support a digital literacy program and improve the technological abilities of Latino families in eight U.S. markets this year. The program will create learning environments for parents and children of disadvantaged households through skills, resources, and tools needed for digital literacy.

It opened the trading session at $162.24, the shares rose to $164.27 and dropped to $161.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEP points out that the company has recorded -5.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 5219417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $182.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $179 to $181. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PEP stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 180 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 614.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.77, while it was recorded at 162.96 for the last single week of trading, and 169.43 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $162,568 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.47 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.63 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,409 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 48,985,157 shares. Additionally, 1,270 investors decreased positions by around 43,795,070 shares, while 416 investors held positions by with 907,085,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,865,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,036 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,231,752 shares during the same period.