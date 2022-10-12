why Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.94

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] plunged by -$3.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $98.34 during the day while it closed the day at $95.45. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Fiserv to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on October 27, 2022.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on October 27. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also loss -3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has inclined by 3.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.12% and lost -8.04% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $61.28 billion, with 645.20 million shares outstanding and 605.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4482662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $124.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $123 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.36, while it was recorded at 98.45 for the last single week of trading, and 100.09 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.33%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,014 million, or 93.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.86 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 23,498,729 shares. Additionally, 657 investors decreased positions by around 27,241,697 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 525,624,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,364,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,320,592 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,411,413 shares during the same period.