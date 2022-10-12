why Dow Inc. [DOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.68

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.73%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Dow Named Among the “PEOPLE Companies That Care(R)” for 3rd Consecutive Year.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, ranking 92 on the list of 100 companies, marking the third consecutive year the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

The Companies that Care award is based on more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees and is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock dropped by -24.52%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.57. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.35 billion, with 725.70 million shares outstanding and 717.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 5220630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $52.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on DOW stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 67 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.68, while it was recorded at 44.96 for the last single week of trading, and 57.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.83%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,106 million, or 67.70% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,313,431 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 29,806,743 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 414,096,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,217,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,805,710 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,139 shares during the same period.