why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.43

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.005 during the day while it closed the day at $33.89. The company report on October 6, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on August 28, 2022. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also loss -0.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has declined by -5.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.17% and lost -0.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $16.14 billion, with 480.60 million shares outstanding and 478.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4020290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 60.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 33.33 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,792 million, or 86.00% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,817,350, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,073,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $946.17 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 11.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 33,590,921 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 34,429,060 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 338,932,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,952,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,116,807 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,661 shares during the same period.