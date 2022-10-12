why CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.03

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.44 during the day while it closed the day at $3.38. The company report on October 11, 2022 that CEMEX and Ocean Conservancy Team Up to Clean Cancun Beaches.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that it has teamed up with Red Ambiental and Ocean Conservancy to help clean Cancun’s beaches and use the collected waste as a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels at cement plants. This initiative is part of Future in Action, CEMEX’s program to achieve carbon neutrality.

“CEMEX is firmly committed to the circular economy by integrating our value chain to the production of climate-friendly fuels that we use in cement production. Cancun’s beaches are key to Mexico’s tourism and a destination for millions of people worldwide, we are proud to contribute to achieving cleaner beaches,” said Ricardo Naya, President of CEMEX Mexico.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also loss -9.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CX stock has declined by -12.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.22% and lost -50.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CX stock reached $5.26 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 5410557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CX shares from 9.20 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,452 million, or 30.80% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 74,960,455, which is approximately 20.254% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 71,539,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.81 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $115.49 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 9.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 55,121,202 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 72,425,072 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 301,991,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,537,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,509,201 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 25,897,373 shares during the same period.