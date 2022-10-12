Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $38.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that BNY Mellon Launches New Digital Asset Custody Platform.

World’s largest custodian bank leads development of financial infrastructure to support digital assets.

BNY Mellon today announced that its Digital Asset Custody platform is live in the U.S. With select clients now able to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether, this milestone reinforces BNY Mellon’s commitment to support client demand for a trusted provider of both traditional and digital asset servicing.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation represents 810.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.04 billion with the latest information. BK stock price has been found in the range of $38.27 to $39.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4982099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $47.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $54 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $51.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BK stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 70 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 217.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.62.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.33, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 47.94 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 5.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $26,142 million, or 85.70% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,443,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in BK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.42 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 45,295,720 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 39,752,965 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 594,304,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,353,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,838,388 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 8,761,671 shares during the same period.