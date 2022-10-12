Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $2.37 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Santander US Issues Inaugural $500 Million Sustainability Notes Under Newly Released Sustainability Funding Global Framework.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander US” and “Santander”) announced its first sustainable bond offering on Sept. 6. Santander US is the first Santander Group entity to issue bonds of this kind, utilizing Santander Group’s recently released Green, Social & Sustainability Funding Global Framework (the “Framework”).

Santander US expects to earmark an amount equal to the net proceeds from its $500 million offering for assets that meet the eligibility criteria described in the Framework. The four-year senior notes, which are callable in three years, pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 5.807% for the first three years and, if not called, quarterly at a floating rate thereafter until maturity.

Banco Santander S.A. represents 16.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.98 billion with the latest information. SAN stock price has been found in the range of $2.35 to $2.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 5598407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.87.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.23. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $829 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 150,126,996, which is approximately 8.849% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,580,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.04 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $42.8 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 39,697,152 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,668,757 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 288,424,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,790,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,677 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,093,304 shares during the same period.