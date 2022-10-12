Wall Street Analyst Initiated Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -1.49% or -2.1 points to close at $138.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4734270 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Analog Devices Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Maxim Notes.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration and final results of (i) the offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 3.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Maxim Notes”) issued by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Maxim”), for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “ADI Notes”) and cash and (ii) the related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Maxim Notes (the “Maxim Indenture”), commenced by ADI on September 8, 2022. The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”).

As of the Expiration Date, the principal amount of Maxim Notes set forth in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly withdrawn):.

It opened the trading session at $139.66, the shares rose to $141.07 and dropped to $136.9604, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded -10.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 4734270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $193.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $225, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 204 to 208.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.87, while it was recorded at 145.50 for the last single week of trading, and 159.12 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 16.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $61,682 million, or 88.50% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,739,493, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,189,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.39 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -7.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 27,150,831 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 29,207,175 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 388,039,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,397,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,312,537 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,432,053 shares during the same period.