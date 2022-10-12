Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: TMX] closed the trading session at $37.87 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.75, while the highest price level was $39.41. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Terminix Shareholders Approve Merger with Rentokil Initial.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) (“Terminix” or the “Company”), a leading provider of essential termite and pest management services to residential and commercial customers, today announced that its shareholders have voted at a special meeting of shareholders held today to adopt and approve the previously announced agreement for Terminix to be acquired by Rentokil Initial plc (“Rentokil Initial”).

Brett T. Ponton, Chief Executive Officer of Terminix, said: “We are pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly supported the recommendation of our Board and affirmed our merger with Rentokil. I want to thank the dedicated Terminix teammates who delivered strong performance and excellent customer service while simultaneously planning for integration. We now turn our attention towards executing our robust integration plans and creating additional value for our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.27 percent and weekly performance of -7.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TMX reached to a volume of 28519776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMX shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $57 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $49, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TMX stock trade performance evaluation

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, TMX shares dropped by -16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.47, while it was recorded at 38.83 for the last single week of trading, and 42.99 for the last 200 days.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. go to 19.00%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,573 million, or 99.50% of TMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 11,728,109, which is approximately -0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,029,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.67 million in TMX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $284.36 million in TMX stock with ownership of nearly -43.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:TMX] by around 16,422,521 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,984,252 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 89,340,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,747,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,001 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,592 shares during the same period.