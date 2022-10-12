Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Is Currently -1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] loss -1.36% or -0.11 points to close at $7.98 with a heavy trading volume of 5038449 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.94, the shares rose to $8.32 and dropped to $7.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIPS points out that the company has recorded -1.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 5038449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7.80 to $10.90. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.60 to $7.80, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on VIPS stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 7.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $2,810 million, or 69.40% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 35,848,341, which is approximately -9.806% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,748,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.46 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $200.43 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 13.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 43,097,199 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 41,780,656 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 267,259,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,136,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,811,858 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,622,405 shares during the same period.