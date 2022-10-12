Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.87%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Baltimore Community Lending Receives $600,000 Grant From Truist Foundation To Support Minority-and Women-Owned Small Businesses in Baltimore.

Truist Foundation announced a $600,000 commitment to Baltimore Community Lending (BCL), a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides loan capital to small business owners. The grant will assist the expansion of BCL’s business coaching program, which is focused on supporting women- and minority-owned small businesses in Baltimore. This grant will also help BCL streamline its loan-making system to maximize impact by providing funding and training to help minority entrepreneurs break through systemic barriers.

President of Truist Foundation Lynette Bell, Truist Financial Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs Ellen Fitzsimmons, and Truist Financial Maryland Regional President Gregory Farno joined Baltimore Community Lending’s President and CEO Watchen Harris Bruce and Vice President and Small Business Director Bonnie Crockett to formally announce the grant and its aim to revitalize small businesses throughout Baltimore.

Over the last 12 months, TFC stock dropped by -29.55%. The one-year Truist Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.46. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.02 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, TFC stock reached a trading volume of 7539105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $54.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.59, while it was recorded at 44.00 for the last single week of trading, and 52.85 for the last 200 days.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 5.72%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,766 million, or 75.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,837,620, which is approximately 1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,605,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.62 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 10.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

727 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 69,994,438 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 65,625,292 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 848,727,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 984,346,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,470,528 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 6,281,256 shares during the same period.