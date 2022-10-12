TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is 55.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.46 during the day while it closed the day at $9.20. The company report on September 29, 2022 that TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will also host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zcgbnfxb.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has inclined by 56.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.05% and gained 55.41% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $4.27 billion, with 452.20 million shares outstanding and 446.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 4935415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 195.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,921 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 64,762,957, which is approximately 7.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.03 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $241.94 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 67,779,800 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 57,526,279 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 300,897,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,203,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,752,582 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 12,891,017 shares during the same period.