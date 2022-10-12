T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently -0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on October 11, 2022 that T-Mobile Teams up with Google Cloud to Transform Customer Experiences.

The leading wireless provider chooses Google Cloud to enable data-driven experiences across the customer journey.

T-Mobile and Google Cloud today announced plans to transform customer experiences for wireless customers everywhere, leveraging Google Cloud’s expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), and its extensive portfolio of leading 5G and edge computing products and solutions.

A sum of 4563527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $138.59 and dropped to a low of $136.85 until finishing in the latest session at $137.15.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $174.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 102.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.77, while it was recorded at 138.62 for the last single week of trading, and 130.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.47%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,440 million, or 42.70% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.45 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 586 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,318,735 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 55,795,627 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 460,525,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,639,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,749,757 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,972 shares during the same period.