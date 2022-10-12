SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $18

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] plunged by -$1.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.59 during the day while it closed the day at $20.31. The company report on October 10, 2022 that SunPower Announces Chief Legal Officer.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, announced Eileen Evans as its new Chief Legal Officer. Evans brings more than 25 years of legal and technology business experience to SunPower including commercial transactions, merger and acquisition integration, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance, and corporate matters.

Evans most recently served as chief legal and corporate affairs officer at Redaptive, a tech-enabled sustainability-as-a-service company. Prior to that, she served as deputy general counsel at Micro Focus International, a British multinational software and information technology business. Before that, Evans held roles including vice president and deputy general counsel at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Hewlett-Packard Company and associate general counsel at Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystems, Inc..

SunPower Corporation stock has also loss -17.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWR stock has inclined by 24.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.32% and lost -2.68% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $3.59 billion, with 173.95 million shares outstanding and 172.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 6802306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $22.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on SPWR stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPWR shares from 19 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.30. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.80, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,295 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,872,042, which is approximately 16.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.18 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.44 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 9,387,856 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,964,396 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 48,432,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,785,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,195 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,604 shares during the same period.