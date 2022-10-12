Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $120

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $100.63 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.05, while the highest price level was $101.125. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Prologis, L.P. Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Duke Realty Notes.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) today announced the final results from the offers to exchange outstanding notes (the “Duke Realty Notes”) of the nine series described in the table below issued by Duke Realty Limited Partnership (“Duke Realty OP”) for notes in nine corresponding series to be issued by Prologis, L.P. (“Prologis OP”) in the aggregate principal amount of up to $3.375 billion. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2022 (the “Final Expiration Date”) and as indicated in the table below, approximately $3.23 billion aggregate principal amount of the Duke Realty Notes had been validly tendered for exchange (and not validly withdrawn).

In addition, as of the Final Expiration Date, the conditions required for the consummation of the exchange offers had been met. These conditions included, among other things, (i) receipt of the requisite consents to amend the terms of the applicable Duke Realty OP indenture governing the Duke Realty Notes and (ii) the consummation of the merger with Duke Realty Corporation, which closed on October 3, 2022. The following table shows the principal amount of each such series tendered by the Final Expiration Date. The settlement date for the exchange offers is expected to take place on or about October 6, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.23 percent and weekly performance of -5.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 6384714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $151.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $133 to $127. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 106.57.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.91, while it was recorded at 101.45 for the last single week of trading, and 137.62 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,623 million, or 78.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,984,954, which is approximately -0.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,656,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.22 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.36 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 50,933,968 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 37,265,324 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 792,479,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 880,678,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,420,365 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 3,981,377 shares during the same period.