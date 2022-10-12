PPL Corporation [PPL] is -17.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.20%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that PPL Electric Utilities wins pair of Achievement Awards from AEIC.

Pennsylvania utility honored for innovative work in wooden pole inspections and helping to improve overall safety, reliability and efficiency.

PPL Electric Utilities is proud to announce it has won a pair of Achievement Awards from the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC). The awards recognize revolutionary innovations to PPL Electric’s wooden utility pole inspection process and its application of a distribution settings automation tool that increases the safety, reliability and efficiency of its electric grid. Both awards were presented on October 6 at the 2022 AEIC annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock dropped by -12.24%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.06. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.77 billion, with 735.98 million shares outstanding and 735.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 5799529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 25.17 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.47%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,721 million, or 72.10% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,052,227, which is approximately 2.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,991,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 59,394,093 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 32,311,060 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 422,471,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,176,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,027,810 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,106,376 shares during the same period.