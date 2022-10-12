Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Stock trading around $85.62 per share: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.59%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. Further Extends the Acceptance Period for the Recommended Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Swedish Match AB, Until November 4, 2022.

Regulatory News:.

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled “Important information” at the end of this announcement and in the offer document, which has been published on the Offer website (www.smokefree-offer.com). Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section entitled “Special notice to shareholders in the United States” at the end of this announcement.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock dropped by -9.99%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.87. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.01 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 5035701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $106.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $116 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 81 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.42, while it was recorded at 85.34 for the last single week of trading, and 98.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.75%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101,584 million, or 76.70% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.11 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

909 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,440,206 shares. Additionally, 828 investors decreased positions by around 55,122,502 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 1,064,884,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,446,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,491 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,423,816 shares during the same period.