Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Is Currently -2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.80%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY‐OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE REPURCHASE OF $20.4 MILLION OF TERM LOAN DEBT, AND OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co‐Issuers”), today announced that the Co-Issuers successfully completed the repurchase of approximately $20.4 million aggregate principal amount of the Co-Issuers’ 10.000% Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 (the “Term Loan”) at a weighted average purchase price of 105.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, dated January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent, which governs the Term Loan.

The Co-Issuers also announced today an offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash any and all of the $81,550,000 outstanding principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), at a purchase price equal to 105.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer’s Offer to Purchase, dated September 19, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Notes are governed by an indenture, dated January 29, 2021, by and among the Co-Issuers, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and Peabody (on a limited basis, to the extent of its obligations specifically set forth in the Indenture) (as amended and restated by the First Supplemental Indenture dated February 3, 2021, and as further amended, supplemented, restated or otherwise modified to the date hereof, the “Indenture”).

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock rose by 58.30%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.58. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.91 billion, with 144.00 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 4743057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $27.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.71, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,071 million, or 90.80% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,585,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.78 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.03 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 38.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 25,949,499 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 20,983,382 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 69,302,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,235,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,808,716 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,971,123 shares during the same period.