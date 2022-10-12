Organon & Co. [OGN] fell -22.82% so far this year. What now?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.50 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Organon Canada reinforces the need to raise awareness and access for contraception methods with nearly half of pregnancies unplanned.

On World Contraception Day, Organon wants to help tackle the global issue of unintended pregnancies by helping ensure women make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

On World Contraception Day (September 26), Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s health company, is launching Act with Her, a multi-faceted approach to help tackle the global health issue of unintended pregnancies (UIPs) and to improve access to contraception. Organon is proud to support the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) to reinforce the importance of education and awareness in reducing unplanned pregnancies in Canada through roundtable discussions. In addition, Organon continues to donate contraceptives in their effort to reduce unintended pregnancies.

Organon & Co. stock is now -22.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.81 and lowest of $23.1618 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.47, which means current price is +1.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 4042253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.44, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 32.73 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.43 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.12.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $4,610 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,694,098, which is approximately 1.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,506,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.9 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $304.47 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 8.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 17,244,191 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 11,456,703 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 167,452,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,153,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,254,270 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,101 shares during the same period.