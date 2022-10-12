NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] closed the trading session at $20.92 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.665, while the highest price level was $21.2189. The company report on October 11, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Celebrates International Day of the Girl.

NortonLifeLock

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, NLOK reached to a volume of 4534595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 10.50%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,447 million, or 85.10% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,417,772, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,584,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $540.93 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -4.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 59,776,781 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 87,844,412 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 399,568,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,190,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,853,757 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,323,242 shares during the same period.