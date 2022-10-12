Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] traded at a low on 10/11/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.61. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Friday, October 7, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4206611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at 7.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.23%.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $513.33 million, with 201.04 million shares outstanding and 196.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 4206611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $169 million, or 31.80% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,886,134, which is approximately 9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,288,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $13.65 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 15,393,035 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,291,797 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,076,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,760,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,317 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,632,047 shares during the same period.