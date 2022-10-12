NiSource Inc. [NI] Stock trading around $24.87 per share: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $24.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that NiSource to host Investor Day event November 7 in New York City.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Third quarter 2022 financial results will also be released before U.S. financial markets open.

NiSource (NYSE: NI) will hold an Investor Day event in New York City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, starting at noon EST and concluding at 3 p.m.

NiSource Inc. represents 406.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.34 billion with the latest information. NI stock price has been found in the range of $24.34 to $25.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 5663202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $32.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $31, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 129.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.87 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 25.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.39 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $9,721 million, or 97.30% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,687,463, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,319,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $677.59 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -9.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 35,433,188 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 25,523,651 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 329,927,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,884,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,952,172 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,800 shares during the same period.