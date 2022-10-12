Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $28

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Nielsen Announces Closing Of Transaction With Evergreen- and Brookfield-Led Consortium.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen”) today announced the completion of its previously announced sale to a private equity consortium (the “Consortium”) composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”), and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $16 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Nielsen shareholders will receive $28 per Nielsen share in cash in accordance with the terms of the transaction. With the completion of the transaction, Nielsen’s shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning Oct 12, 2022.

A sum of 22304341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Nielsen Holdings plc shares reached a high of $28.00 and dropped to a low of $27.97 until finishing in the latest session at $27.98.

The one-year NLSN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.1. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NLSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.