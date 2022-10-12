Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] fell -50.42% so far this year. What now?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.27 during the day while it closed the day at $1.17. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that on May 13, 2022, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until November 9, 2022, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock has also gained 40.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WNW stock has inclined by 70.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.95% and lost -50.42% year-on date.

The market cap for WNW stock reached $38.52 million, with 26.70 million shares outstanding and 16.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.65K shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 8441923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77.

WNW stock trade performance evaluation

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.15. With this latest performance, WNW shares gained by 68.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7309, while it was recorded at 0.9347 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0310 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of WNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 105,261, which is approximately 6.078% of the company’s market cap and around 55.36% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 82,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in WNW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in WNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 102,347 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 61,776 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 160,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,716 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 474 shares during the same period.