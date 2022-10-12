Market cap of Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] reaches 21.72M – now what?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] loss -9.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Results.

Provides Q1 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended July 2, 2022.

Tuesday Morning Corporation represents 85.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.72 million with the latest information. TUEM stock price has been found in the range of $0.0933 to $0.1122.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, TUEM reached a trading volume of 4176401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for TUEM stock

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.11. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -48.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2447, while it was recorded at 0.1267 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8555 for the last 200 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]

There are presently around $7 million, or 42.10% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,237,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,158,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in TUEM stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $0.62 million in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 1,552,783 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,192,834 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 70,560,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,306,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,615 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 825,938 shares during the same period.