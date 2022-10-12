Market cap of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] reaches 39.42M – now what?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] loss -0.74% or 0.0 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4601725 shares. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a biopharmaceutical company that is developing an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:15am EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.4132 and dropped to $0.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUBY points out that the company has recorded -83.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, RUBY reached to a volume of 4601725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $4, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.85. With this latest performance, RUBY shares dropped by -62.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6796, while it was recorded at 0.4235 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9947 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.98.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

There are presently around $31 million, or 87.20% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,528,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.96 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly -0.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 4,186,089 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 15,094,968 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 59,354,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,635,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,537,441 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,201,870 shares during the same period.