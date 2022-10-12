Market cap of Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] reaches 7.37M – now what?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.31%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Palisade Bio Announces Executive Leadership Transition.

Board Appoints JD Finley to Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced an executive leadership transition. Effective October 10, 2022, Thomas Hallam, Ph.D., ceased his duties as chief executive officer (CEO). The company’s board of directors has appointed JD Finley, current chief financial officer (CFO), as interim CEO, and Mr. Finley has assumed the duties of Dr. Hallam effective October 10, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PALI stock dropped by -96.48%. The one-year Palisade Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.0. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.37 million, with 71.24 million shares outstanding and 62.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, PALI stock reached a trading volume of 4164515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.31. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -40.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.33 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1897, while it was recorded at 0.1032 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6624 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 271,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 240,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 248,298 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 156,228 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 566,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,868 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 128,608 shares during the same period.