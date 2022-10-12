Market cap of Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] reaches 5.26B – now what?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $67.805 during the day while it closed the day at $67.04. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Targa Resources Set to Join S&P 500; Lantheus Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Payoneer Global to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASD:LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASD:PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 12. Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -12.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNTH stock has declined by -0.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.17% and gained 132.05% year-on date.

The market cap for LNTH stock reached $5.26 billion, with 68.67 million shares outstanding and 67.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LNTH reached a trading volume of 15524172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $103.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on LNTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 60.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

LNTH stock trade performance evaluation

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 70.22 for the last single week of trading, and 58.66 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,530 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,741,292, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,438,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.69 million in LNTH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $160.46 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 11,245,369 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 10,043,714 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,278,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,567,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,290,712 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 487,193 shares during the same period.