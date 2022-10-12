Market cap of bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] reaches 578.97M – now what?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.47%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Real Endpoints Marketplace announces collaboration with bluebird bio to help scale delivery of a first-of-its-kind value-based contract for one-time gene therapy.

The risk-sharing agreement removes economic uncertainties, enabling regional and mid-sized health plans to provide patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia access to ZYNTEGLO.

Real Endpoints, the leading market-access platform and advisory firm, announced a collaboration with bluebird bio, inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE), to provide multiple health plans with access to an innovative, outcomes-based agreement for ZYNTEGLO® (betibeglogene autotemcel) through the Real Endpoints (RE) Marketplace.

Over the last 12 months, BLUE stock dropped by -43.63%. The one-year bluebird bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.44. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $578.97 million, with 77.12 million shares outstanding and 76.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, BLUE stock reached a trading volume of 5323949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BLUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 55.90%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $383 million, or 68.00% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,140,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,910,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.73 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.05 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 15,690,775 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 22,509,973 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,452,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,653,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,810,822 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,081 shares during the same period.