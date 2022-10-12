Market Analysts see Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] gained 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $7.44 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared third quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. represents 466.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.52 billion with the latest information. RITM stock price has been found in the range of $7.035 to $7.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 8772484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for RITM stock

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.56 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $1,653 million, or 48.20% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,779,054, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,950,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.75 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $104.93 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -7.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 21,685,927 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 16,558,956 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 183,996,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,241,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,264,982 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,638,245 shares during the same period.